Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $82.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 8.6% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $82,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,637,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,183,000 after acquiring an additional 136,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,284,000 after acquiring an additional 136,347 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $352.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.63. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

