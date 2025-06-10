SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 410,085 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 886.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 456,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,085 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $46,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in AerCap by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth $206,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $117.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AER. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

