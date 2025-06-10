Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,804 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Baidu worth $42,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $72,245,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 599,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,579,000 after buying an additional 471,497 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,510.9% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 399,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 375,145 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $31,748,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $27,328,000.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $116.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

