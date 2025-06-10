SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,132,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,702,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Doximity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,580 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Doximity by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,510,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 525.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,849 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 1,178.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,711,000 after purchasing an additional 979,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $2,575,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,552.95. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $105,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,926.02. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,900,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $85.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

