SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 33,869 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,869 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after buying an additional 875,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after purchasing an additional 647,552 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $365.20 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.51 and a 200-day moving average of $384.05. The company has a market capitalization of $363.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

