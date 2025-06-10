iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Financial Council LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Council LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Financial Council LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Council LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,498,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,069,000 after acquiring an additional 287,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,384,000 after buying an additional 425,195 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,437,000 after buying an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,836,000 after buying an additional 94,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,357,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the period.

IUSG stock opened at $144.56 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

