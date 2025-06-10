SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 28,864.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $56,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 2.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $2,290,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 11,123.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 116,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN stock opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $150.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

Churchill Downs announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.30.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.77 per share, with a total value of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. The trade was a 34.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

