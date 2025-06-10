Financial Council LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Financial Council LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 1.5% of Financial Council LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

