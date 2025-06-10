SG Americas Securities LLC Has $79.41 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 306.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,073 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $79,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its position in KLA by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $829.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $713.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $702.72. KLA Co. has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KLA’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,166. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 target price (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.39.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

