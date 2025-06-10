J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $9.10 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($6.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($9.10), Zacks reports. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $111.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average of $111.21. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -179.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Wall Street Zen raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

