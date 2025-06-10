Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGUS stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

