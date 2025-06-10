Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,000.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 385,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 367,081 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,466,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

