iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Position Decreased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $222.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.50. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.44.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

