Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

PayPal Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

