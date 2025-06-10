Crescent Sterling Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

