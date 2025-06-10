Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,971 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $341,495,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after purchasing an additional 946,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after purchasing an additional 871,218 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,644.5% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 874,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after purchasing an additional 859,605 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $66.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

