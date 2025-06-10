Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,385 SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,957.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,889,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,349,857 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,613,202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11,667.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,334,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,218,000 after buying an additional 4,297,448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,571,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,971,000 after buying an additional 323,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,511,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.96 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

