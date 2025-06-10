Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 419,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,629,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6,083.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,281,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,401.63. This trade represents a 92.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at $10,555,640. The trade was a 49.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,262 shares of company stock valued at $45,194,187. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,692.96 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,765.82 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,691.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3,497.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $36.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,072.24.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

