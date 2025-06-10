Lipocine’s (LPCN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 137.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Lipocine in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPCN

Lipocine Stock Performance

Lipocine stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.