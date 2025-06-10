Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anixa Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Anixa Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ANIX opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $109.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Anixa Biosciences

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,286.25. The trade was a 1.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

