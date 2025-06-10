Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Strong Sell Rating

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Exro Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Atb Cap Markets cut Exro Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, ATB Capital cut Exro Technologies to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Exro Technologies Stock Performance
Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 83.07% and a negative net margin of 1,533.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exro Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exro Technologies Company Profile
Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.
