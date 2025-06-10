Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.62% from the stock’s previous close.

CORZ has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp raised Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

CORZ stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 6.30. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. The firm’s revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $615,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,050,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,236,755.62. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yadin Rozov bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,717.69. The trade was a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,658,000 after purchasing an additional 422,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

