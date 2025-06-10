HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 138.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMER. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omeros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Omeros Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Omeros has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $220.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Omeros will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

