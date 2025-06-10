Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded at Redburn Atlantic

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $177.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.24.

NYSE YUM opened at $143.12 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.01 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $753,891.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,162,903.10. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,137,000 after buying an additional 764,637 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $97,453,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $475,714,000 after acquiring an additional 601,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,367,427,000 after acquiring an additional 483,918 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

