Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Garmin by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Garmin by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

GRMN stock opened at $208.34 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $246.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.04.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

