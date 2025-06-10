Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 495 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average is $106.70. The stock has a market cap of $249.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

