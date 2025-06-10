Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Jackson Financial accounts for 2.1% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.26% of Jackson Financial worth $15,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Jackson Financial by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JXN opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.30. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.68%.

In related news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,726.96. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

