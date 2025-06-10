Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $10.72 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $7,794,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $306.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.21. The firm has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $212.12 and a 12 month high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

