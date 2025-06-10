Central Valley Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,880 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $480.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $468.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.09.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

