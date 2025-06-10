Central Valley Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 501.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,164 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFEB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 45,711.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $181,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $257.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

