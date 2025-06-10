Central Valley Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $551.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

