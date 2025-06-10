Central Valley Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Central Valley Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,951,353,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,568,000 after buying an additional 627,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after acquiring an additional 631,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $227.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

