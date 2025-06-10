Central Valley Advisors LLC Raises Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,716 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 42,876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,257,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after acquiring an additional 80,567 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 81,335 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Halliburton by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 138,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 68,014 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,279,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,525. This trade represents a 28.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.4%

Halliburton stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

