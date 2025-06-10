International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in International Business Machines by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $272.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.46. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $166.81 and a 52-week high of $275.26.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

