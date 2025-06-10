Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Holdings Boosted by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1,842.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,462 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Central Valley Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.