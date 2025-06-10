Central Valley Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Central Valley Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $7,733,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its stake in Chubb by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,825 shares of company stock worth $32,889,194 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $289.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.40 and a 200 day moving average of $281.71. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

