Central Valley Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Central Valley Advisors LLC owned 2.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 116,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0573 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

