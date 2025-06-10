Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,147,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 171.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 41,522 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $64.45 and a 52-week high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

