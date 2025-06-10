Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Governors Lane LP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,239,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,644,000 after buying an additional 198,311 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 29,233 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 33,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $70,312.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,599.86. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,354 shares of company stock worth $40,512,695. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of ICE opened at $175.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.93 and a 1 year high of $180.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.61. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.