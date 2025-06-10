Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Today – June 9th

Applied Digital, QUALCOMM, Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, and Tempus AI are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, manufacturing, or deploying AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, natural language processing systems, or robotics. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapid innovation and potential market growth driven by AI applications across industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,232,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,416,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 6.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.45. 4,982,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,720,489. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $42.43. 14,538,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,242,118. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $101.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $272.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,189. The company has a market cap of $260.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $227.77 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM stock traded up $2.87 on Monday, hitting $64.94. 6,927,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Recommended Stories