Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $301.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,025. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.97, for a total value of $185,880.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 107,499 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,489.03. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,445 shares of company stock worth $5,615,733. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems



Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

