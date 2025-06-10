Curated Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,110,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,555,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,577,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,705,000 after acquiring an additional 838,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,644,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after acquiring an additional 190,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.3%

CWST stock opened at $116.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $121.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $662,879.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 150,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $237,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,578.49. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

