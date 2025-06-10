Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 700 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 104,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6,504.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CQP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $54.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $46.73 and a 1 year high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 325.95%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.52%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

