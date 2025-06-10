Curated Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sysco by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,441,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,488,000 after buying an additional 1,928,002 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $123,928,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,078,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sysco Trading Up 1.0%

SYY opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. Sysco’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

