Dividend Assets Capital LLC Invests $216,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SHV opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

