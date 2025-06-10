Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $669.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $617.69 and a 200-day moving average of $644.81.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.71.

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

