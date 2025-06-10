Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PPT opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 15,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 114,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

