John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $24.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

