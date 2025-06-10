Q1 Earnings Estimate for CVE:CNL Issued By Roth Capital

Collective Mining Ltd. (CVE:CNL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Collective Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Collective Mining’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

Collective Mining Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of CNL stock opened at C$6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$474.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32. Collective Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.25.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.