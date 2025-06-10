Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Plans Dividend of $0.29

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 26.6% increase from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of VIAAY stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of -0.55.

Get Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $237.62 million for the quarter.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.